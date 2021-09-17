25-year-old Henrico man shot to death Friday morning

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police responded to a shooting early Friday morning on Sandy Spring Way.

HPD said residents in the area called 911 after hearing gunshots. Authorities responded to the 3300 block of Sandy Spring Way just before 12:30 a.m. and found a man who was shot.

The victim, 25-year-old John D. Appleton of Henrico County, died at the scene.

Anyone with information about this deadly shooting can contact Detective Henry by calling (804) 501-4829. You can also call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.