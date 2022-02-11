25-year-old man killed in shooting at Farmville store

FARMVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia man was killed in a shooting Friday after an altercation outside a Farmville store, according to the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office.

Amont’e Vaughan, a 25-year-old resident of Green Bay, Virginia, was found shot inside Worsham Grocery, located at 6309 Farmville Road, and later pronounced dead at the hospital.

A release from the sheriff’s office did not specify whether Vaughan was shot inside the store or outside but said an investigation is underway. The shooting came after an altercation “between two males at the gas pumps,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

Stay with 8News for updates.