RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A 26-year-old was shot and later died at a local hospital Tuesday night.

According to authorities, Henrico Police received a 911 call for shots fired in the 600 block of Dabbs House Road. Police found the victim, Tzaddie Dwane Wright of Richmond, with apparent gunshot wounds in a driveway.

Wright was taken to the hospital where he later died.

If you have any information about this incident, you may call Detective Seay at (804)652-5680.