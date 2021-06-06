26-year-old woman found dead during welfare check in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico Police Department is handling a homicide investigating after a womanwas found dead in a residence.

Around 1:30 p.m. on June 6, police responded to Demaree Court for a welfare check. Once officers entered the residence, they found an adult woman dead.

The woman has been identified as 26-year-old Chardonnay Nicole Gunn of Henrico County.

Henrico Police are currently on scene collecting evidence alongside the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Noah at (804) 501-5581 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.