CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Nearly 30 people were arrested by Chesterfield police in two “online chatting operations” that targeted those trying to use online chats to solicit sex.

The Chesterfield County Police Department’s Special Victims and Vice detectives conducted two operations, one that led to 13 arrests by the department on June 9 and another with Henrico police and the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office that resulted in 14 arrests by Chesterfield police on July 12, authorities said.

In the July 12 operation, Henrico police arrested four people on commercial sex trafficking charges and the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested five people from across central Virginia in an “online sting operation” who were charged with solicitation to commit prostitution.

Chesterfield authorities intercepted chats from people who were seeking sex from adults in exchange for payment on various online platforms, police said in a release.

The suspects were communicating with people they thought were offering sexual services for money but were met by authorities when arriving at the locations they arranged to meet at, police said. A police spokesperson told 8News that all but one of the 27 suspects “were released on summonses.”

Henrico police said the four suspects arrested shared guidance and protection to people for a percentage of their daily earnings once in the commercial sex trade. “When these traffickers showed up to pick up their ’employee,’ they were met by Henrico Police detectives,” police said in a Facebook post.

The following suspects were arrested and charged in the June 9 operation, according to Chesterfield police:

Tony D. Archie, 36, of the 2900 block of Parkwood Avenue in Richmond, was issued summonses for solicitation of prostitution and frequenting a bawdy place

Trevon R. Banks, 32, of the 5100 block of Croft Crossing Drive in Chesterfield, was issued summonses for solicitation of prostitution and frequenting a bawdy place

Derrick M. Clarke, 45, of the 8300 block of Marwood Drive in Chesterfield, was arrested and charged with solicitation of prostitution, frequenting a bawdy place, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance

Luis A. Daiz Regalado, 46, of the 14000 block of Drumvale Drive in Chesterfield, was issued summonses for solicitation of prostitution and frequenting a bawdy place

Charles W. Hawkins Jr., 39, of the 00 block of West 6th Street in Richmond, was issued summonses for solicitation of prostitution and frequenting a bawdy place

Gene A. Johnson Jr., 47, of the 13300 block of Cattail Lane in Dinwiddie, Va., was issued summonses for solicitation of prostitution and frequenting a bawdy place

Christopher M. Nesbitt, 33, of the 6700 block of Hair Road in Disputanta, Va., was issued summonses for solicitation of prostitution and frequenting a bawdy place

Jequon R. Smith, 27, of the 5200 block of Grand Oaks Forest Creek in Chesterfield, was issued summonses for solicitation of prostitution and frequenting a bawdy place

Mark J. Strassel, 58, of the 12600 block of Hampton Crossing Drive in Chesterfield, was issued summonses for solicitation of prostitution and frequenting a bawdy place

Darren L. Thornton, 50, of the 9100 block of Cudlipp Avenue in Mechanicsville, Va., was issued summonses for solicitation of prostitution and frequenting a bawdy place

David J. Walton, 46, of the 300 block of Farrar Street in Keysville, Va., was issued summonses for solicitation of prostitution and frequenting a bawdy place

Justin T. West, 35, of the 9900 block of Remora Drive in Chesterfield, was issued summonses for solicitation of prostitution and frequenting a bawdy place

Lashon G. Young, 37, of the 1300 block of Lincoln Street in Petersburg, was issued summonses for solicitation of prostitution and frequenting a bawdy place

The following suspects were arrested and charged in the July 12 operation, according to Chesterfield police:

Hernan Castillo, 28, of the 3600 block of Green Creek Road in Schuylar, Va., was issued summonses for solicitation of prostitution and frequenting a bawdy place

Harsh Gunthala, 30, of the 8000 block of Wistar Drive in Henrico, Va., was issued summonses for solicitation of prostitution and frequenting a bawdy place

Ezra M. Hill, 64, of the 13700 block of Orchid Drive in Chesterfield, was issued summonses for solicitation of prostitution and frequenting a bawdy place

Randy K. Kyle, 68, of the 7600 block of Military Road in Amelia, Va., was issued summonses for solicitation of prostitution and frequenting a bawdy place

Paulo R. Luna, 23, of the 9900 block of Suburban Village Loop in Chesterfield, was issued summonses for solicitation of prostitution and frequenting a bawdy place

Joseph E. Mastermaker, 31, of the 12000 block of Lucks Lane in Chesterfield, was issued summonses for solicitation of prostitution and frequenting a bawdy place

Marcuez Matias, 39, of the 700 block of Oak Street in Farmville, Va., was issued summonses for solicitation of prostitution and frequenting a bawdy place

Sean McGrath, 26, of the 13000 block of Harrowgate Road in Chesterfield, was issued summonses for solicitation of prostitution and frequenting a bawdy place

Murtuza Agdulkhader, 39, of the 12200 block of Church Road in Henrico, Va., was issued summonses for solicitation of prostitution and frequenting a bawdy place

Andrew Pantana, 42, of the 800 block of Stone Road in Rustburg, Va., was issued a summons for frequenting a bawdy place

Jordan Sheffield, 29, of the 8200 Lee Davis Road of Mechanicsville, Va., was issued summonses for solicitation of prostitution and frequenting a bawdy place

Johnny Ticlavica, 28, of the 11700 block of Bailey Woods Drive in Chesterfield, was issued summonses for solicitation of prostitution and frequenting a bawdy place

Edward T. Wharton, 45, of the 600 block of Bristol Village Drive in Chesterfield, was issued summonses for solicitation of prostitution and frequenting a bawdy place

Trevor J. Winters, 30, of the 10900 block of Eades Court in Chesterfield, was issued summonses for solicitation of prostitution and frequenting a bawdy place

Update: Chesterfield initially released information about 27 arrests from the operations, but later noted that Henrico and Hanover had also made arrests.