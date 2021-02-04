28-year-old suspect arrested for shooting in Henrico County last month

Anthony Cook of Richmond was arrested in connection to a shooting incident in Henrico County on January 23, 2021. (Photo: Henrico Police)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County police detectives have arrested a 28-year-old Richmond man for shooting that injured one person last month.

Anthony Ivory Cook Jr. was arrested Wednesday in connection to a shooting on January 23, in the area of Laburnum Avenue and Delmont Street.

Henrico police officers responded to the shooting that night around 6:30 p.m. On the scene, they found a man with signs of injuries. He was taken to the hospital and remains in stable condition.

Cook is being held without bond on charges of malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

If you know anything about this incident, please call Detective Ensor at 804-501-5794 or

Crime Stoppers 780-1000.