29-year-old Chesterfield man leads Virginia State Police trooper on 5-minute pursuit before capture

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia State Police trooper chased a man for 5-minutes before an arrest was made. VSP said that on Wednesday night a trooper initiated a traffic stop on Willis Road near I-95 after a driver ran through a red light.

The driver pulled over but then took off when the trooper approached the vehicle and was speaking. The driver, later identified as 29-year-old Terrance L. Artis, headed north on I-95, leading police on a 5-minute chase.

Authorities positioned their vehicles around his to prevent escape, VSP said.

Artis was arrested and charged with felony eluding.

