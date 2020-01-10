2nd man arrested in connection with Henrico County homicide

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police have arrested a second man in connection with a homicide that occurred in the county’s east end.

Bobby Peoples, 25, of Henrico County, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, police said on Friday.

On Jan. 3, officers were called to the 200 block of Airport Place for the report of a shooting. They found 30-year-old Rico Rashad Robinson, of Henrico County, with injuries near a front door. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said on Jan. 6 that Bobby Morrell Patterson, Jr., 25, of Henrico County was arrested in connection with the case and charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

25-year-old Bobby Morrell Patterson, Jr.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the events leading up the homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 501.5000 or Crime Stoppers at 780.1000.