2nd suspect linked to Petersburg broad daylight shooting in custody

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — According to police, an 18-year-old suspect, the second person linked to a Petersburg woman’s shooting, is in custody.
Isiah Johnson was wanted in connection to a Sept. 8 shooting on Elm Street that left one woman with critical injuries. Ryshwan Newsome, also wanted in connection to the broad daylight shooting, was already taken into custody, police announced Wednesday.
Johnson is being held without bond on reckless handling of a firearm and malicious wounding.
The Petersburg Police Department thanked the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force for their assistance.
