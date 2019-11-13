2nd teen convicted in Joshua Grey murder trial gets 15 years

16-year-old Tyshawn Andrews received a 25-year sentence with 10 of those years suspended for the killing Joshua Grey.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The second teen convicted in the murder of Joshua Grey will spend 15 years behind bars.

16-year-old Tyshawn Andrews received a 25-year sentence Wednesday morning with 10 of those years suspended for killing Grey. Andrews plead guilty back in September and faced up to 40 years.

Joshua Grey was shot and killed while trying to sell an iPhone last year.

Andrews was 15-years-old during the time of the murder. The teen admitted to pulling the trigger but claimed Demeco Pressey-Robertson forced him to commit the crime.

Grey’s family was present during the sentencing and said, ‘so many people that have lost in this whole scenario.’

“It was a split-second decision gone horribly wrong,” Diane Grey told 8News. “Nobody wins. There’s just loss everywhere and grief everywhere.”

“Today I still say that Demeco Pressey-Robertson was the mastermind behind this whole situation,” Michael Grey said.

Andrews will serve a shorter sentence than Pressey-Robertson, who was handed a 23-year sentence with three of those years suspended.

“Today brought some closure but we’ll still live with this for the rest of our life,” M. Grey said.

Andrews will serve the first few years of his sentence in a juvenile corrections center and then be moved to a correctional facility. At the time of his release, Andrews will be 31-years-old.