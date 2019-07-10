3 arrested in Westmoreland County meth house bust

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Three people have been arrested on drug charges as a result of an ‘intensive four-month investigation.’

Authorities said that the investigation was conducted by the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office along with the Tri-County Drug Task Force.

A search warrant was used on Wednesday, July 10 at the 2000 block of Monore Bay Circle.

Authorities said they arrested the individuals on drug charges related to operating a meth lab.

Peter W. Jochum, 34 or Montross

Angela D. Hines, 41 of Colonial Beach

Dustin P. Rector, 34 of Colonial Beach

Those arrested face one count of manufacturing Methamphetamine and one count of conspiring to manufacture Methamphetamine. No Bond

In addition, Mr. Rector was charged on a Capias.

Agencies that assisted included the Colonial Beach Volunteer Fire Department, Henrico County Fire Department (DECON Team), Virginia Conservation Police, Westmoreland County EMS and Westmoreland County Building & Zoning.

Court appearances have been scheduled. Authorities said based on the activity that took place in the house, it has been deemed uninhabitable.

The investigation is still on going.

Charges are pending.