PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Three people were arrested on drugs and weapons charges following a traffic stop in Petersburg.

Officers pulled over a 2018 Lexus occupied by Deonte Johnson, Darius McLean, and Howard Smith on Thursday, Dec. 6. A search of the vehicle revealed 3 firearms, almost $7,000 in cash and various drugs (marijuana, cocaine, heroin, and pills).

Deonte Johnson, Howard Stith Jr. & Darius McLean

All three were taken into custody on various drugs and weapons charges.