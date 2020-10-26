3 charged in connection to Henrico shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — According to police, three men linked to a shooting on Hillbrook Avenue in Henrico face various charges.
Police say officers were called to the 4500 block of Hillbrook Avenue for a shooting on Friday, Oct. 23. There, officers found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
According to police, three suspects were found at the scene and quickly taken into custody.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police charged the three men with the following:
- Sekou Tidiane Diallo, 22, of Henrico
- Malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and breaking and entering with the intent to commit an assault
- Tyrell Ashley Davenport, 20, of Richmond
- Assault, unlawful entry
- Cameron Timon Walker, 19, of Henrico
- Assault, unlawful entry
