3 charged in connection to Henrico shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — According to police, three men linked to a shooting on Hillbrook Avenue in Henrico face various charges.

Police say officers were called to the 4500 block of Hillbrook Avenue for a shooting on Friday, Oct. 23. There, officers found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to police, three suspects were found at the scene and quickly taken into custody.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police charged the three men with the following:

  • Sekou Tidiane Diallo, 22, of Henrico
    • Malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and breaking and entering with the intent to commit an assault
  • Tyrell Ashley Davenport, 20, of Richmond
    • Assault, unlawful entry
  • Cameron Timon Walker, 19, of Henrico
    • Assault, unlawful entry

