3 charged in road-rage shooting that wounded tractor-trailer driver on Chippenham Parkway

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Three suspects in a road-rage related shooting on Chippenham Parkway have been arrested and charged, police said Friday.

According to Chesterfield police, a tractor-trailer driver was shot after he merged onto Chippenham Parkway north. The driver, who was not identified, said he saw a gold Hyundai Sonata with three people inside passing him heading north on Chippenham after he was shot.

The driver told police that he recognized the Hyundai as one that tried to pull out in front of him on Commerce Road in Richmond. Police said that the tractor-trailer driver “had the right of way and did not yield” to the Hyundai, which had just come out of a business in the area.

An officer initiated a traffic stop after spotting the gold Hyundai. Police said the vehicle did not stop and a pursuit ensued.

The suspect vehicle turned onto Ferguson Street in Richmond and the three people inside tried to run away. All three were arrested after a brief chase on foot.

Chazz L. Gordon was arrested and charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, felony eluding and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Police said that Gordon, a 31-year-old from Powhatan, was the one driving and the one who shot at the tractor-trailer.

The two passengers in the car, 26-year-old Keyonna M. Wise and 25-year-old Khadijah R. Neal, were also charged. Both women are from Richmond and were charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle. Neal was charged with possession of marijuana.

Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This story is developing. Stay with 8News for updates.