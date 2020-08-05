3 charged with stealing nearly $6K from gaming machines in Prince George County

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WRIC) — Three people, two from Georgia and one from North Carolina, were arrested Tuesday for allegedly tampering with gaming machines at three separate businesses in Prince George County and stealing nearly $6,000 in cash.

According to Prince George County police, an investigation with the Sussex County Sheriff’s Office revealed that the three suspects have been traveling from North Carolina to the Washington DC area and committing thefts.

The suspects, identified as Tio M. Robinson, 36, of Decatur, Ga., Demekos Anthony Barkley, 38, of Atlanta, Ga. and Ateilah Amatullah Janan Toon, 27, of Charlotte, N.C., have each been charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors “from the tampering and stealing of monies from gaming machines,” police said.

They are currently in Sussex County Jail.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Prince George County Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 733-2777. You can also remain anonymous by using our P3tips app.