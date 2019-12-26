Violent Christmas Day: 3 dead, 3 injured after multiple shootings in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating multiple shootings that left three people dead and three injured Christmas Day.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of E. Main Street in Shockoe Bottom just before one Christmas morning for the reports of a shooting.

Once they arrived at the scene, they found four victims with gunshot wounds. One victim, now identified by police as 37-year-old Kenneth Lawson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say another victim has life-threatening injuries, and the other two are expected to be OK.

Less than 24 hours later, officers were called to the 1000 block of St. Paul Street for reports of a shooting in the Gilpin Court neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they found two men — later identified as 40-year-old Antoine J. Dickens and 25-year-old Marquise A. Dudley — dead at the scene.

Police have not released any details about a possible shooter.

Both investigations are ongoing. If you have information, call Crime Stoppers.

