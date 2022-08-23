MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Three Rock Hill men have been found guilty of running a multi-state drug operation, according to an announcement Tuesday morning from the U.S. District Attorney’s Office.

Gabriel L’Ambiance Ingram, Darrell Larod Crockett and Carl Michael Mann ran the operation out of the Rock Hill and Charlotte areas. They were convicted after a seven-day trial.

The three were accused of obtaining cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana from a southern California dealer, who then shipped the drugs to North Carolina. Drugs that arrived in South Carolina were then distributed to local dealers.

More than 255 packages were sent within a year, according to the announcement. The shipments included more than five kilograms of cocaine, 280 grams of crack cocaine, 500 grams of methamphetamine, 400 grams of fentanyl, one kilogram of heroin and more than 1,000 grams of marijuana.

Fentanyl was used to make more than a million counterfeit Roxicodone pills that were sold in Rock Hill, Greenville, Myrtle Beach, Charlotte and Atlanta. So far, 19 people have been charged, and 16 have pleaded guilty.