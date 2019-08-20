3 high school students charged in murder outside Stafford convenience store

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Three teens have been charged with first-degree murder after a five-week investigation into a double shooting outside a Stafford County convenience store that left one person dead.

Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 5 Twelve convenience store on July 3 at 10:15 p.m. for reports of two people shot in the parking lot. Authorities found two people with gunshot wounds to the upper body who were unresponsive.

One victim, 20-year-old Troy Barnett Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene and another, 18-year-old Laura Guadalupe Gomez-De La Cruz, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. According to the Sheriff’s Office, she’s alive but remains in the hospital.

On Aug. 19, three students from North Stafford High School, one 15-year-old male and two 17-year-old male subjects, were taken into custody and are being held in juvenile detention, a release from the Sheriff’s Office said.

All of the teens have been charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

An investigation is ongoing.