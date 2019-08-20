1  of  3
Breaking News
Man suspected of breaking into Colonial Heights elementary school and stealing items Search continues for handcuffed prisoner who kicked Richmond police car door open Woman wearing pajama pants, sunglasses wanted for robbing 7-Eleven near VCU

3 high school students charged in murder outside Stafford convenience store

Crime

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:
murder homicide investigation generic_172868

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Three teens have been charged with first-degree murder after a five-week investigation into a double shooting outside a Stafford County convenience store that left one person dead.

Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 5 Twelve convenience store on July 3 at 10:15 p.m. for reports of two people shot in the parking lot. Authorities found two people with gunshot wounds to the upper body who were unresponsive.

One victim, 20-year-old Troy Barnett Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene and another, 18-year-old Laura Guadalupe Gomez-De La Cruz, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. According to the Sheriff’s Office, she’s alive but remains in the hospital.

On Aug. 19, three students from North Stafford High School, one 15-year-old male and two 17-year-old male subjects, were taken into custody and are being held in juvenile detention, a release from the Sheriff’s Office said.

All of the teens have been charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events