3 injured in domestic-related shooting in Powhatan, sources say

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Deputies in Powhatan County are investigating a domestic-related shooting that left at least three injured, according to sources.

The apparent shooter is not firing at random people, the source adds. The shooting victims were all inside the same house. 8News was told the shooting occurred over a dispute.

The source adds that the shooting took place in the Sallee Creek area down Old Buckingham Road.

The shooter’s whereabouts are unknown at this time, sources told 8News.

This Chesterfield Police vehicle (Bear Cat) just arrived. @8NEWS has confirmed through sources this is a domestic situation in a home down the road, with 3 people shot and shooter left the house and is on the run. pic.twitter.com/w2PqQZc2Ef — Nick Conigliaro 8News (@NConigliaroNews) March 24, 2020

Deputies were initially called to the area of Rt. 608 and Old Tavern Road following reports of an active shooter.

District 3 Supervisor Mike Byerly warned residents in the area to stay away and lock their doors.

