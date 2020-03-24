Breaking News
3 injured in domestic-related shooting in Powhatan, sources say

Crime

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Deputies in Powhatan County are investigating a domestic-related shooting that left at least three injured, according to sources.

The apparent shooter is not firing at random people, the source adds. The shooting victims were all inside the same house. 8News was told the shooting occurred over a dispute.

The source adds that the shooting took place in the Sallee Creek area down Old Buckingham Road.

The shooter’s whereabouts are unknown at this time, sources told 8News.

Deputies were initially called to the area of Rt. 608 and Old Tavern Road following reports of an active shooter.

District 3 Supervisor Mike Byerly warned residents in the area to stay away and lock their doors.

