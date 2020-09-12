3 men injured in Saturday morning Forrest Hill shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department said three men were injured in a Saturday morning shooting in the area of Forrest Hill.

At about 4:23 a.m. police said officers responded to the 600 block of Westover Hills Boulevard for the report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they said they found three men in the area suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

All three victims were transported to a local hospital. One victim was suffering from a life threatening injury, and the other two victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective DiSalvo at 804-646-3930 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

