3 New York men charged after police chase in Prince George County

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Three New York residents were arrested by Prince George County authorities after a police chase Sunday that went through the county and into the City of Colonial Heights.

According to police, officers were called to investigate a possible fraud on May 17 at 5:16 p.m. at the Rite Aid Pharmacy on Oaklawn Boulevard. The suspects believed to be involved in the fraud scheme were seen in a 2013 Blue Hyundai Sonata with New York license plates in the Crossings Shopping Center.

The driver of the vehicle crashed into the front of an officer’s patrol vehicle once authorities responded to the scene. A pursuit ensued after the driver disregarded commands from officers to stop, police said Monday.

The chase entered into Colonial Heights before coming to an end at the Citizens Bank & Trust on Southpark Boulevard. The suspects were taken into custody with the help of Colonial Heights police.

Prince George County police identified the suspects on Monday as 21-year-old Jerrold Merriwether, 21-year-old Zion Millette-Selby and 22-year-old David Mitchell. Merriwether was the driving the vehicle and all three are from New York State, according to police.

“Numerous items of evidence were recovered, to include counterfeit currency. All three occupants were charged with fraud and counterfeit offenses,” police said in a Monday release. “This incident is still under investigation, and additional charges are expected.”

Anyone with information related to this incident is requested to contact the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777; you can also send your tip using the P3tips app.

LATEST HEADLINES: