3 people shot in Hopewell Wednesday, police chief points to gang violence

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are pointing to a rise in gun violence after three people in Hopewell over a one day span.

All three are expected to recover.

Hopewell Police Chief Kamran Afzal told 8News, “We don’t believe any of these were random. We believe there is a connection.”

According to police, the first victim was shot in the 2400 block Wakefield Street, just before 1 p.m. Wednesday. There, police say a man believed to be in his 20s/30s was outside his home when gunfire erupted. The shooting victim retreated from the area but realized he had been shot in the leg.

A silver midsize SUV is the vehicle in question.

Authorities say a second shooting was reported a little over an hour later, around 2 p.m., in the 2300 block of Maclin Circle. Officials say a house was pierced with bullets, but no one was struck.

A third shooting incident was reported at 6 p.m. after a police sergeant heard four to five gunshots in the area of Thomas Rolfe Court near S. 8th Street.

Officers say they learned that a house was shot up, but no one was injured.

The fourth shooting incident was reported in the 1600 block of Huntington Court around 9:30 p.m. Officers responding to a shots fired call learned two victims were suffering from non-life-threatening lower-body injuries.

One woman was struck while inside a home. The second victim, a man, was shot in a second-floor bedroom at a house next door was hit.

Police say they are on the lookout for a gray four-door sedan and a red two-door sedan.

“Gang activity or any activity like that is always a concern,” Afzal said. “Hoping to try and put a closure to this incident, so no one else gets hurt whether they’re an intended target or not.

“When you see something that’s just not in your neighborhood, and it doesn’t seem right, pick up the phone and call us. Don’t be hesitant.”

LATEST HEADLINES: