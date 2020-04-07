3 suspects sought in Richmond gaming machine thefts

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police need the public’s help identifying three men suspected of breaking into gaming machines at a city business and stealing money.

Officers say three suspects entered the N. 25th Street Market, located in the 1000 block of N. 25th Street, sometime between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 28. According to police, the three men stole money from the gaming machines using “a key or some sort of unlocking device.”

Police add the suspects left and then entered the Exxon, located on the 4900 W. Broad Street and attempted to steal money from the gaming machine.

“The store owner saw the suspects on surveillance video and confronted them,” police added. “They returned the money and then fled the store.”

The suspects were last seen leaving in a white Chevrolet Traverse SUV, possibly with North Carolina tags.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stopper at (804) 780-1000.

