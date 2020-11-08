3 teenagers seriously injured in shooting near the Lynnhaven Mall in Virginia Beach, police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say three teenagers were seriously injured in a shooting Saturday night near the Lynnhaven Mall.
Officers responded just before 9 p.m. for the incident in the 2700 block of N. Mall Drive in Virginia Beach. Police say the shooting happened between the Lynnhaven Mall Loop and the North Lynnhaven Shopping Center.
The three victims are possibly between the ages of 15-years-old and 17-years-old and have been transported to a local hospital. As of 10:40 p.m., police say the scene is still “very active” and are asking people to avoid the area.
Police also say that the three victims were all found at different locations across the property.
This is the second triple shooting to happen in the area within the past few months. In September, a drive-by shooting was reported near the Lynnhaven Parkway and Avenger Drive intersection by the Lynnhaven Mall. In that incident, police said an infant and one adult suffered from life-threatening injuries. There is no information on their current condition or persons involved.
