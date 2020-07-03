30-year-old arrested in Hopewell shooting

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A 30-year-old man was arrested following a shooting that broke out after an argument Monday night in Hopewell.

Police said they responded on Monday night to a home on the 800 block of Arlington Road for a person shot. When they arrived they found a man who was suffering from gunshot wounds.

Authorities identified the victim as 30-year-old Jaylon D. Holloway. According to police, Holloway was shot during an altercation outside of the home.

The suspect, identified by police as Renzellus West-Bey, fled on foot following the shooting. The Hopewell Police Criminal Investigations Unit was able to secure warrants for his arrest.

West-Bey is being charged with malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by felon, possession of ammo by felon, discharge a firearm in city limited, use of a firearm while committing a felony and reckless handling of a firearm.

On Thursday, West-Bey was arrested and transported to the Riverside Regional Jail.