30-year-old arrested in Hopewell shooting

Crime

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A 30-year-old man was arrested following a shooting that broke out after an argument Monday night in Hopewell.

Police said they responded on Monday night to a home on the 800 block of Arlington Road for a person shot. When they arrived they found a man who was suffering from gunshot wounds.

Authorities identified the victim as 30-year-old Jaylon D. Holloway. According to police, Holloway was shot during an altercation outside of the home.

The suspect, identified by police as Renzellus West-Bey, fled on foot following the shooting. The Hopewell Police Criminal Investigations Unit was able to secure warrants for his arrest.

West-Bey is being charged with malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by felon, possession of ammo by felon, discharge a firearm in city limited, use of a firearm while committing a felony and reckless handling of a firearm.

On Thursday, West-Bey was arrested and transported to the Riverside Regional Jail.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events