30-year-old Petersburg woman charged with shooting from car

30-year-old Petersburg woman arrested for shooting from a vehicle into a house. (Photo: Petersburg Police)

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A Petersburg woman has been charged with shooting from inside a vehicle after authorities responded to reports of shots fired at a home.

Evidence recovered from a scene in Petersburg that led to an arrest. (Photo: Petersburg Police)

Petersburg police said they received a call for shots fire at a residence on the 1100 block of Halifax Street Wednesday.

When officers arrived on the scene they didn’t find anyone with injuries but they did locate evidence of gun violence.

Based of the evidence, Mahogany Malden was arrested without incident. She has been charged with shooting from a vehicle, discharging a firearm within city limits and intentionally damaging property.

Malden is being held pending her appearance in court.