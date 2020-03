RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A woman was treated at a local hospital after police said she suffered from apparent gunshot wounds to her body Sunday afternoon.

Richmond Police said the 33-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries but is in stable condition.

At the same scene, officers found a man suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Police said the 34-year-old man was pronounced dead at 4:36 p.m.

At this time, police are not looking for any suspects.