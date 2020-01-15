1  of  3
3rd man arrested in connection with Henrico County homicide

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Following the arrests of two suspects linked to a county homicide in Henrico’s East End, officers say a third man has been charged.

Naqwon Rashud Stith, age 22, was arrested today in Henrico and charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

On Jan. 3, officers were called to the 200 block of Airport Place for the report of a shooting. They found 30-year-old Rico Rashad Robinson, of Henrico County, with injuries near a front door. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bobby Peoples

Bobby Peoples and Bobby Patterson, both 25 and from Henrico, were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Bobby Patterson

Anyone with additional information relative to this investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) -780 -1000.

