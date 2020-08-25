3rd man charged with attempted murder after Richmond police say detectives were shot at

A third suspect, identified as Anthony Slayton, was detained and charged with attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. (Photo courtesy of the Richmond Police Department)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A third person has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting at Richmond detectives in an unmarked vehicle at an intersection near Mosby Court last Friday.

According to Richmond police, officers heard gunfire in the area of Mosby Court after midnight on Aug. 21. Police said in a release that multiple shots were fired at detectives in an unmarked vehicle at the intersection of Coalter and Littlepage streets.

One detective was hurt by broken glass and treated at a hospital before being released. Two men, Jerad Wyche and Niggi Harris, were arrested after police stopped several vehicles after the incident. They were both charged with attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

A third suspect, identified as Anthony Slayton, was detained and charged with attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, police said Tuesday.

