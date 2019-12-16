3rd suspect charged in shooting death of 9-year-old in Richmond park

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities arrested 20-year-old Jesus Turner, the third suspect wanted in the shooting death of 9-year-old Markiya Dickson, on Sunday.

Dickson was killed by a stray bullet in a shooting at Carter Jones Park on May 26. Another child, an 11-year-old boy, was also shot in the crossfire but survived.

Turner, a 20-year-old from Chesterfield County, has been charged with murder, two counts of malicious wounding, three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

“After six long weeks of a relentless pursuit of Turner, we’d like to thank the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force for capturing the third suspect wanted in this tragic incident,” Major Crimes Captain James Laino said in a statement.

In November, authorities arrested two other suspects wanted in Dickson’s death. Mayor Levar Stoney and Richmond police announced that two men, Quinshawn Betts, 18, and Jermaine Davis, 21, were arrested for the crime.

Betts and Davis were also charged with murder, two counts of malicious wounding, and three counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

“Our detectives worked tirelessly on this case and we’d like to thank the F.B.I for offering a reward for those who came forward with information and the community members who provided tips,” Laino continued.

