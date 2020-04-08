4 arrested after shooting, cross-county police chase

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Four teens have been arrested following a police chase from Sussex County into Prince George County Wednesday afternoon.

Officer said it started after a shooting into an occupied house and ended when the vehicle struck a Prince George County police car.

Jayon Catus, 18, was driving and is now in custody. Three minors, two 14-year-old passengers and a 15-year-old, were also taken into custody.

All four occupants of the suspect vehicle are from Hopewell. Several firearms and other evidence were found inside the vehicle.

Catus was transported to Southside Regional Medical Center with minor injuries; no other injuries were reported.

Prince George Police are investigating the motor vehicle crash. Charges are pending in both Sussex County and Prince George County.

