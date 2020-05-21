4 charged in killing of 15-year-old found shot in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police said Thursday that four suspects have been arrested and charged in the murder of a 15-year-old who was fatally shot last month in the city’s East End.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of North 21st Street on April 23 for reports of a shooting in the area at 1:46 a.m., police said. Authorities found one victim, identified only as a 15-year-old male after his family asked for his identity not to be released, suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene. The teen was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Four suspects, including one 17-year-old whose name was not released, have been charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The three suspects named by police include Raiquan M. Sims, a 19-year-old from Richmond, Chrishawn Hickman and Antione D. Carter, who are both 18-years-old and from Richmond.

Anyone with further information on this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or (804) 646-5100. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

