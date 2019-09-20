4 charged with murder of Hopewell man

Victim begged woman nearby: 'Please don't let me die'

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Four people linked to a deadly shooting of a 21-year-old Hopewell man in August are behind bars, according to police.

Jaequan Johnson, of Hopewell, was shot in a vehicle in the 2300 block of Maple Street. He was later found on the grass near the corner of Maple Street and Arlington Road.

He later died at John Randolph Medical Center.

A homicide investigation revealed four individuals “complicit” in the murder of Johnson, according to police. All have been charged with first-degree murder.

Additional information on charges and when the suspects were taken into custody:

Aaron Drumheller, age 23 of the City of Petersburg. He was apprehended in the City of Petersburg on Sept. 3 and charged with 1st degree murder plus 13 additional charges.

Shaone Lovett, age 23, of the City of Hopewell. He was apprehended in the City of Hopewell on Sept. 4 and charged with 1st degree homicide plus 3 additional felony charges.

Dae’kwon Castelle, age 21, of the City of Petersburg. He was apprehended in Dinwiddie County on Sept. 10, and charged with 1st degree homicide plus 3 additional felony charges.

Zhaquan Fisher, age 23, of the City of Hopewell. He was apprehended in City of Colonial Heights on Sept. 20, and charged with 1st degree homicide plus 3 additional felony charges.

All four were arrested without incident by members of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task force.