4 juveniles charged after Dinwiddie Hardee’s robbed at gunpoint

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Four juveniles have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a Hardee’s restaurant in Dinwiddie last week.

According to the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office, the restaurant on Boydton Plank Road was robbed at gunpoint on the afternoon of Wednesday, October 23.

Limited information has been released at this time, but the sheriff’s office says four juveniles have been arrested and charged ‘with their involvement in this crime.’

“We want to thank those witnesses who were at the scene and at surrounding businesses who provided us with valuable information that led us to those involved,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook. “Dinwiddie County is a community working with law enforcement to solve crimes and make Dinwiddie County a safer place to live and work, and for that we are grateful.”

