4 sought in Petersburg armed robbery

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Four men linked to an armed robbery in Petersburg Monday morning are being sought by police.

Officers say three men walked into the Petersburg Lucky Spot, located on the 3900 block of Crater Road, while one man stood outside just before 9:50 a.m.

A suspect in a grey hoodie displayed a weapon.

Petersburg Police did not disclose what happened next.

The department asks anyone with information relative to the commercial armed robbery to contact Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.

