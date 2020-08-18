4 suspects steal car from VCU’s Broad and Belvidere Parking Deck, campus police says

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University Police are asking for information to help solve a car theft.
VCU Police said they are searching for four people who are connected to a vehicle theft from VCU’s Broad and Belvidere Parking Deck located at 715 W. Marshall Street. The theft happened on Thursday, August 13 around 11:51 p.m., police said.
The victim told police they parked and locked their car at 1 p.m. Thursday and when they returned to the parking deck the following day, their car was missing.
Police said the car is a 2000 Toyota Corolla, light grey in color, with VA license plate #JZP-9823.
“Security cameras captured a group of four males entering the deck and tampering with multiple vehicles,” VCU Police said in a release.” The suspect who drove the stolen Corolla out of the deck is approximately 5’10 to 6’2 in height, wearing a white t-shirt, denim shorts and gray sneakers with color accents.
Campus police said the suspects drove the car northbound on 2nd Street at the Marshall Street intersection.
Anyone with information is asked to call the VCU Police non-emergency line at (804) 828-1196 or to send in tips on the LiveSafe app.