4 suspects steal car from VCU’s Broad and Belvidere Parking Deck, campus police says

VCU police are looking for four men accused of stealing a car from a parking deck. (Photo: VCU Police)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University Police are asking for information to help solve a car theft.

VCU Police said they are searching for four people who are connected to a vehicle theft from VCU’s Broad and Belvidere Parking Deck located at 715 W. Marshall Street. The theft happened on Thursday, August 13 around 11:51 p.m., police said.

The victim told police they parked and locked their car at 1 p.m. Thursday and when they returned to the parking deck the following day, their car was missing.

Police said the car is a 2000 Toyota Corolla, light grey in color, with VA license plate #JZP-9823.

Car stolen from VCU parking deck on Thursday, August 13. (Photo: VCU Police)

“Security cameras captured a group of four males entering the deck and tampering with multiple vehicles,” VCU Police said in a release.” The suspect who drove the stolen Corolla out of the deck is approximately 5’10 to 6’2 in height, wearing a white t-shirt, denim shorts and gray sneakers with color accents.

Security footage shows the suspects tampering with multiple vehicles before taking off with a 2000 Toyota Corolla. (Photo: VCU Police)

Campus police said the suspects drove the car northbound on 2nd Street at the Marshall Street intersection.

Anyone with information is asked to call the VCU Police non-emergency line at (804) 828-1196 or to send in tips on the LiveSafe app.