4 suspects wanted for using baby stroller to steal jewelry from Penelope Boutique in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Four people are wanted in connection with a robbery at Penelope Boutique in Henrico County.
Police said the incident happened in the 11000 block of West Broad Street on Saturday, Dec. 4 around 1:15 p.m. One couple interacted with employees while the other couple put a large amount of jewelry into the stroller and left, Henrico police said.
A store representative told 8News around $30,000 worth of items were stolen.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective B. Rose Henrico Police at 804-501-5000, Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or you can text your tip in using the P3 Tip app on your smart device.
