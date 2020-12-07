4 suspects wanted for using baby stroller to steal jewelry from Penelope Boutique in Henrico

Suspects who stole from Penelope Boutique in the 11000 block of West Broad St. (Photo: Henrico Police)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Four people are wanted in connection with a robbery at Penelope Boutique in Henrico County.

Police said the incident happened in the 11000 block of West Broad Street on Saturday, Dec. 4 around 1:15 p.m. One couple interacted with employees while the other couple put a large amount of jewelry into the stroller and left, Henrico police said.

A store representative told 8News around $30,000 worth of items were stolen.

Please share this thread, we need your help‼️



On December 4, 2020 around 1:15 PM four suspects entered the Penelope Boutique in the 11000 block of West Broad St. One of the females was pushing a baby stroller. pic.twitter.com/kXlYlqDuh7 — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) December 7, 2020

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective B. Rose Henrico Police at 804-501-5000, Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or you can text your tip in using the P3 Tip app on your smart device.