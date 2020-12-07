4 suspects wanted for using baby stroller to steal jewelry from Penelope Boutique in Henrico

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Henrico police suspects

Suspects who stole from Penelope Boutique in the 11000 block of West Broad St. (Photo: Henrico Police)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Four people are wanted in connection with a robbery at Penelope Boutique in Henrico County.

Police said the incident happened in the 11000 block of West Broad Street on Saturday, Dec. 4 around 1:15 p.m. One couple interacted with employees while the other couple put a large amount of jewelry into the stroller and left, Henrico police said.

A store representative told 8News around $30,000 worth of items were stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective B. Rose Henrico Police at 804-501-5000, Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or you can text your tip in using the P3 Tip app on your smart device.

More Crime Coverage From 8News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Central Virginia to see first snow of the season on Monday

StormTracker 8

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events