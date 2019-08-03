40-year-old shot multiple times in Henrico

Henrico County, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police said they found a 40-year-old man with several gunshot wounds to his legs early Saturday morning.

Henrico Police said they responded to a report of a man down at 12:48 a.m. on Pleasant Street.

Once on scene, they say they found the 40-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his legs.

The victim was taken to VCU Medical Center, where he is being treated for his injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

