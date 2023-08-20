FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person was shot and killed in the early hours on Sunday in Palmyra, police said.

At about 3 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, deputies from Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the 3700 block of Ridge Road for a report of a person that had been shot.

After deputies arrived, police said the victim was found, and lifesaving efforts were made with help from Fluvanna County Rescue Squad and Fire Department, although they were unable to resuscitate the victim.

Authorities said 43-year-old Johnnie Antoine Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brown’s body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for an autopsy.

According to a suspect description provided by a witness, it was reported that there were multiple suspects in a two-door car.

The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office urges that anyone with information calls the Fluvanna County Emergency Communications Center at 434-589-8211.

The sheriff’s office said it does not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.