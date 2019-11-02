5 ‘kill lists’ targeting 8th-graders found at Maryland middle school

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland police are investigating five “kill lists” found at a middle school in the past week.



A spokeswoman for the Anne Arundel County police said the lists were discovered at MacArthur Middle School.

The first was found Monday in a textbook and listed names of eighth-grade students. It appeared to be written by a student.

A Maryland newspaper reports that school administrators discovered four similar lists on Tuesday. One was in a comic book, while the rest were written on bathroom walls.

Sgt. Jacklyn Davis said police have opened a criminal investigation because the lists could be considered threats of mass violence.

School Principal Eugene Whiting said school officials also are investigating and have contacted the parents of every student whose name appeared on the list.