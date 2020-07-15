5 shootings in 7 hours: RPD addresses violence in the city

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department held a press conference Wednesday morning to ask the community to come forward with information in order to bring justice to six shooting victims.

Over a seven-hour span of time — late Tuesday into early Wednesday — there were five shootings in Richmond that resulted in six people shot, including two fatal. Among the victims were three juveniles, ages 3, 6, and 15.

“If anyone in this community right now is not outraged that a 3-year-old and a 6-year-old going about their life, doing what they are doing, were shot for no reason then you need to check your heart, there is something wrong with that,” Chief Gerald Smith said.

RPD leaders said they are concerned about the level of violence Richmond experienced in such a short period of time.

TIMELINE OF EVENTS

Tuesday, July 14 at 6:20 p.m. — 31-year-old woman found shot on 3026 Lamb Avenue. Victim was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Tuesday, July 14 at 10:53 p.m. — Adult woman found shot at 2159 North 29th Street.

Tuesday, July 14 at 11 p.m. — 15-year-old found shot at 910 N. 31 Street. The 15-year-old suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead on the scene. While on the scene, officers found a second shooting victim at 3008 O Street, age 3. She was transported to the hospital.

Wednesday, July 15 at 12:51 a.m. — Man walked into the Community Hospital with a gunshot wound. He did not cooperate with police

Wednesday, July 15 at 1:42 a.m. — 6-year-old shot in the leg while inside home at 2404 Summer Hill Avenue.

According to RPD, homicides are down by 10 percent while violent crime is also down by 22 percent. In comparison to last year, the number of people shot in the city is down 14 percent.

Overall, crime is down 10 percent in Richmond.

“As a community we can come together and do something about this kind of violence,” Chief Smith said.

Detectives are in the early stages of investigating but suspect that most of these cases involved more than one suspect. They are also working to find out if any of the shootings are related.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.