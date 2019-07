CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are still searching for the whereabouts of five people who vandalized a Chesterfield County middle school.

According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, the five have been on the run since June.

Police say the suspects poured paint and glitter glue on the floor and stole a guitar.

Surveillance photos show three of the five suspects wanted by police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield County Police.