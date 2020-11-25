5 wanted for using counterfeit bills at Chesterfield-area Walmart

Chesterfield Police say the group used several fake $50 bills to buy electronics from the store, then took off in a silver four-door car.

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Five people are accused of using counterfeit bills to make purchases at a Walmart.

Surveillance footage is dated Nov. 16th. Police have not provided the exact location of Walmart.

Anyone with information can contact Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers anonymously at (804) 748-0660.