CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police Department said 50 bronze vases were stolen from graves in Chesterfield.

The department said the theft occurred on the nights of Aug. 10 and 11 at Sunset Memorial Park on W. Hundred Road.

Anyone with information about these thefts is asked to contact Chesterfield County Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or http://p3tips.com/699.