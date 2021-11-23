50lbs of weed, several guns, cocaine and Maserati seized in Spotsylvania bust

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)– After a five month investigation, the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office seized over $850,000 worth of drugs and assets from one man.

According to the sheriff’s office, David Sparks, 52, has been arrested for Felony Distribution of a controlled substance.

Officials said they began the investigation into Sparks in May of 2021, and concluded with his arrest on Oct. 25.

According to the report, search warrants were obtained for three separate homes.

Officials said they found an estimated 6 ounces of cocaine, 50 pounds of marijuana and small quantities of heroin, MDMA tablets and pills. Several guns were seized as well as over $630,000, a 2009 Maserati Gran Turismo and a 2014 Nissan Maxima.

Spotsylvania Sheriff Roger Harris said that, “the citizens of Spotsylvania are fed up with this kind of poison on our streets. Drug dealers have to get lucky every day, we only need to get lucky once.”

The FBI, DEA and other local law enforcement agencies assisted the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office with the bust.