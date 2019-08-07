53-year-old arrested for indecent exposure at Chesterfield stores

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 53-year-old man was charged by Chesterfield County Police for recent indecent exposure at multiple women’s clothing stores in the area.

CCPD identified the man as George W. Phillips of Amelia. On July 26, police said they obtained two warrants for indecent exposure for Phillips.

Police said one incident happened back in February when the man entered the Catherines on the 4800 block of Commonwealth Centre Parkway. The man reportedly picked out something to try on and once inside the dressing room, he asked the store employee to help him put the item on.

“An employee reported that when she entered the dressing room, the male exposed his genitals to her,” a spokesperson for Chesterfield Police said.

The man left the store without buying anything, police said. Store employees then reported to police that the same suspect returned to the store in March and exposed his genitals again.

On May 8, Chesterfield Police said store employees at Lane Bryant on the 11300 block of Midlothian Turnpike reported that a man exposed his genitals to a store employee.

According to police, the man asked the store employee to bring him an item in different size and when she returned he exposed himself to her.

The man purchased the items and left the store, police said.

Police believe there may be additional victims of Phillips. Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Phillips is asked to contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251.