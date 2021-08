RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — A 56-year-old man was the victim in Sunday’s homicide on East 36th Street.

Richmond Police said Edward Wells of Highland Springs was found unresponsive with injuries inside a structure. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Young at (804) 646-3926 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000