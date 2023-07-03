RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A homicide investigation into the death of a 58-year-old Richmond man is underway after police found him shot to death Saturday.

Police were called to the apartment complex, located in the 3900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue, just before 9:30 a.m. on July 1. Upon arrival, officers found Raymond Byers, 58, of Richmond, down with a gunshot wound in an apartment.

Byers was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death. Byers’ death is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Detective P. Ripley at 804-646- 0423.