$5K reward offered after recent shootings cause ‘great concern’ for Farmville community

FARMVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are offering a reward in exchange for information that could help them solve a pair of shootings that occurred within nearly a month’s span and are believed to be related.

The first shooting occurred at around 9:30 p.m. on December 16 when multiple shots were fired from ‘multiple firearms’ at the Days Inn located at 2015 S. Main Street. According to police, one person was grazed by a bullet and three vehicles were struck.

The second incident occurred shortly after 9:10 p.m. on January 12 at the McDonald’s located at 306 S. Main Street. No one was injured, though two vehicles were damaged by gunfire, police said.

“Suspects from these incidents are described as black males who appear to be between the ages of 18-30,” police said in a release.

Farmville Police Chief A. Q. Ellington added, “To say that these incidents are disturbing is an understatement and we have a zero-tolerance policy for such violence. If you have information about who may be involved, please contact law enforcement. The results of these two shootings could have been so much worse and the individuals responsible need to be stopped. Please help us keep our community safe through sharing information.”

The Farmville Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Richmond Field Office are investigating both shootings. The Town of Farmville and ATF are each offering $2,500 rewards for information leading to the arrest of those responsible, for a combined total reward of $5,000.

“Our law enforcement community works tirelessly to keep our community safe,” Farmville Mayor David Whitus added. “These two incidents are of great concern for our community. Thankfully, no one has been seriously injured at this point.

“Please, we strongly encourage anyone with information to come forward. These senseless acts of violence must stop! Please help our law enforcement continue to ensure the safety of all our citizens.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Farmville Police Department Detectives at 434-392-9259. Tips can also be submitted to 888-ATF-TIPS, ATFtips@atf.gov, or the ReportIt® mobile app www.reportit.com.