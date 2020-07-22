5th suspect charged in fatal shooting of teen in Henrico County

Police responded to the 9500 block of Crown Court at 12:33 a.m. on July 7 for reports of a shooting in the area. Responding officers found one victim with gunshot wounds.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico police said Wednesday that a fifth suspect has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a teen earlier this month.

The victim, only identified as a 17-year-old male, died from his injuries. Authorities have now charged five people, two juveniles and three adults, with conspiracy to commit murder.

The juveniles names are withheld due to their ages. Two 19-year-olds, Malik Gary and Thai-Kee Dunn-Brown were arrested on warrants and transported to Henrico County Jail.

On Wednesday, police said a 21-year-old from Richmond, identified as Saki Nowacki, was also arrested and charged in connection with the murder.